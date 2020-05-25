Drive-by parades to be held on Memorial Day

(WBNG)- With social distancing taking place, Memorial Day will be celebrated a bit differently this year.

Some area towns are celebrating Memorial Day this year with drive-by parades.

In Binghamton they will be at 2 p.m. at the Post 80 on Main Street and ending at the Broome County Courthouse. There will be fire trucks, motorcycles, and other vehicles.

In Owego, the parade route will start on Temple Street and will proceed South on North Avenue, West on Main Street, then South on Park Street and then North on Court Street. Town officials say there will be no gathering at the Court Square this year due to social distancing guidelines.

In Endicott their drive-by parade is being hosted by the American Legion Posts 82 and 1700. It will be held at noon, organizers did not give an exact route for the parade but in the past the route has gone down Washington Avenue going toward the high school and ending near the fire station.

All town officials do ask you wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.