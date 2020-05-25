Elmira Police arrest Binghamton man on weapons charge

ELMIRA (WBNG) -- A Binghamton man was given a felony-weapons charge Sunday, authorities say.

The Elmira Police Department arrested 23-year-old Carlos E. Rodriguez following an investigation into a fight on Grove Street.

Police say Rodriguez was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree. He was also charged with resisting arrest and menacing.

On May 20, police responded to a "large fight" involving a handgun. Authorities say several people involved in the fight "fled" the scene when officers arrived. The handgun was recovered.

On May 24, an officer attempted to engage with Rodriguez after spotting him on College Avenue but police say he "fled" the scene.

The same officer spotted Rodriguez later on 5th Street where he was arrested.

The Elmira Police Department says Rodriguez has been remanded to the Chemung County Jail.