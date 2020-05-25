Feeling like summer this week!

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Wind: S 3-6 mph. Low: 60 (58-63)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Wind S 3-5 mph. High: 81 (79-83)

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, mild. Wind: S 3-5 mph. Low: 62 (60-64)

Forecast Discussion

Happy Memorial Day! Once a few morning showers rolled through, we were left with a great day! Hopefully you were able to spend some time outside today.

Summer-like high pressure will be providing us with plenty of warmth and humidity through midweek. Tuesday and Wednesday are both expected to be very warm and muggy. High temperatures both days will be in the low 80s, and dew points will be in the 60s making it feel a bit sticky outside. This will be a great week to open up your pool if you have one.

Thursday and Friday bring the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. The better chance for showers will be on Friday as a cold front passes through. By next weekend, high pressure builds in bringing us cooler temperatures, much more comfortable dew points, and partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures next weekend are expected to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s

