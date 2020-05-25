It’s beginning to feel like Summer

MONDAY, MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. 0-.10” 30% High 76 (74-78) Wind S 5-15 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Party cloudy. Mild. Low 60 (58-62) Wind S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm. High 80 (78-82) Wind S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Wind S 5-10 mph

Warm, moist air will begin moving in today. We're expecting a lot of dry time, but there will be off and on showers. A better chance of showers in the morning, however, we could see a few scattered showers later in the afternoon.

Mild, muggy weather will continue Tuesday and Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will be increasing Wednesday.

We'll put showers and thunderstorms in the forecast later in the week. We'll have showers and thunderstorms Thursday, with a better chance of precipitation Friday as a cold front comes through.

Cooler and more comfortable Saturday and Sunday as high pressure give us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.