Lowe’s in Binghamton honors vets with parking space memorial

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- During this pandemic where traditional Memorial Day ceremonies can't happen, Lowe's in Binghamton wanted to create something that would still honor those who served our country.

With many veterans working for the store, employees felt it was necessary to take a moment to pay respects, in the form of a parking space memorial.

"It's only right to take the time to thank those folks that serve, but also who have served and who have given the ultimate sacrifice," said Joe Saam, store manager at the Upper Front Street location.

A team of Lowe's employees started working at 5 a.m., constructing the front-row space with flowers, flags and signs, all to remember our veterans. At 3 p.m., Bob Wagner, a veteran and store employee played 'Taps' in the parking lot.

"Memorial Day is for those who have given their life, so it's appropriate to pause and be silent, and to honor them with the playing of Taps, at least at this time when we can't do more," said Wagner.

As customers went in and out of the store, the parking space was a constant reminder to take a moment and say thank you.

"Give thanks for them, and if you know someone in your family serving, we say thank you to them as well," said Wagner.