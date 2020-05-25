Not quite a return to normal: Town of Union campground adjusts to changes

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- The latest attraction reopening across New York is the great outdoors.

Beginning Memorial Day, state campgrounds reopened, such as Chenango Valley State Park. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday state campgrounds as well as RV parks would be open Monday.

While state campgrounds just opened up, Southern Tier campgrounds have been open with changes since the start of May.

Pine Valley RV Park and Campground is one that has had to adapt to all of the changes.

Its owner says in addition to all of the typical social distancing rules, visitors now have to list their phone numbers and license plates to help contact tracing teams. He says camping is one of the safest activities you can do in terms of social distancing.

"Camping is probably one of the safest things going if only for the sake of you bring your housing with you," said John Kunzman, also a former town council member and parks director for the Town of Union. "You can choose to associate with others as far as if you want to keep your distance or not keep your distance because the sites are big."

He says Pine Valley was able to reopen on May 1 because it was classified as lodging under the reopening plan, as opposed to a park.