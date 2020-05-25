Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 5:38 PM EDT until MON 6:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Schuyler County in central New York…

Northeastern Chemung County in central New York…

Southwestern Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 630 PM EDT.

* At 538 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near

Reynoldsville, or near Odessa, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Newfield, Catharine, Odessa, Cayuta, Burdett, Reynoldsville,

Mecklenburg, Alpine, Bennettsburg and Newfield Hamlet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH