Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 6:28 PM EDT until MON 7:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Chemung County in central New York…

Southeastern Steuben County in central New York…

Northwestern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 715 PM EDT.

* At 628 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Elmira,

moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Elmira, Southport, Big Flats, Horseheads, Elmira Heights,

Ridgebury, Wellsburg, West Elmira, East Corning and Gillett.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH