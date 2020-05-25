Smaller restaurants brace for bigger challenges as reopening process moves forward

(WBNG) -- As the reopening process continues to unfold here in the Southern Tier, many restaurants are looking forward to phase three when they will once again be allowed to welcome customers. For some of the area's restaurants that are a bit more off the beaten path, they face a unique set of challenges as the process moves forward.

"We couldn't really survive on a to go atmosphere," says Ed Maley, co-owner of Bonnie's in the Village of Greene. "A lot of our guys come in and they want to socialize with each other, they want to sit at the counter, that's the experience they want."

For Frank LoPiccolo, owner of Frank's Italian Restaurant, he says he loves to call the Town of Maine home, but his business relies on diners making the trip from elsewhere.

"The Town of Maine is a wonderful town but it's not very populated I'd say 80% of our business is from the surrounding area, the tri-cities," he says. "We also have wonderful people in the summer time who travel to come see us too."

The Maley's say without the option of offering takeout, they have been forced to get creative in order to stay afloat.

"We kind of converted to a bakery," says Ed Maley. "You call your order in, we bake if for you and then you come in and get your baked goods and that's helped, but it won't pay the bills."

Now with the reopening process underway, the idea of having to implement more restrictions in order to welcome back customers as part of phase three has the Maley's feeling even more anxious.

"On a busy Saturday we could pull in probably $1,500 worth of sales that means if I'm at 50 percent capacity I'm only pulling in $750 at best," said Elizabeth Maley. "It would be like if I said 'you can come back to the office and you'll still be working forty hours but only getting paid for twenty.'"

Maley says if there are additional restrictions like disposable silverware and menus, meeting those requirements will become even more difficult.

Frank LoPiccolo says while he recognizes that a capacity restriction could be devastating for many rural restaurants, he sees more open space as an opportunity to get ahead of restaurants located in more urban areas.

"I have about 125 seats outside so we may have the upper hand in those moments, I also have more area I can convert into outside seating even with a tent or something like that," he says.

The Maley's say while they too are working on planning out what reopening will look like, they need more information from state and county officials before they can make it happen.

"There hasn't been much released yet I assume because they want to take the next couple of weeks to determine if we can progress or regress," Elizabeth Maley says. "If there's a capacity restriction that really ties our hands,"

12 News reached out to Governor Cuomo's office for comment on this article. They tell us if you're a business owner with concerns about future phases of reopening you should get in contact with your local control center so they can help you communicate those concerns directly to the Governor's Office.

For more information on how to get in touch with your local control center, click here.