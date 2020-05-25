Tioga County Chamber names new president & CEO

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce announced a new president and CEO Monday morning.

Andrew Hafer was named the new president and CEO.

He worked with Tioga Opportunities since 2007 and served as the Energy Services Director, Community Services and Operations Manager.

He was also on the Board of Directors from 2015 to 2019.

Hafer will replace current Chamber President and CEO Gwen Kania. Kania has served as president and CEO since 2014 and worked in the chamber for over a decade.

Roseann Cole, Chairman of the Board of Directors said, “[Hafer] is such an asset to our community and the Chamber is pleased and excited to have him on board.”

Hafer starts his role as president and CEO on May 29.