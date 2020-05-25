UHS says few staff tested positive for COVID-19, it’s taking extra safety precautions

(WBNG) -- A spokesperson for UHS says a "small number" of staff have tested posted for COVID-19.

Staff who tested positive are recovering or recovered and returned to work, they say.

UHS says its taking extra precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus in its facilities and will continue to do so until it sees a steeper decline in the number of confirmed cases.

The spokesperson says the Broome County Health Department is contacting individuals who may have had contact with a staff member who tested positive.