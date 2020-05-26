27 residents at Willow Point test positive for virus, Bridgewater becomes hotspot

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced 27 residents and 17 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Willow Point Nursing Home.

Garnar says three residents died from the virus over Memorial Day Weekend. The total number of residents who died from the virus at Willow Point is five.

Additionally, the Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing has been identified as a hotspot for the virus.

The county executive says the majority of the active 137 cases in Broome County are nursing home residents.

Garnar says the "spike" in cases is largely due to more available testing.

