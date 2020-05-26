A little sticky

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm and a little muggy. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10” 20% High 84 (80-86) Wind S 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild. Low 62 (60-66) Wind S 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80 (78-82) Wind S 5-10 mph

Warm weather continues today. Dew points will be in the 60s, so it will be muggy. With the warm, muggy conditions, there could be some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight.

Warm and muggy again Wednesday along with a mix of sun and clouds.

We'll keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast later in the week. We'll have showers Thursday, with a better chance of precipitation Friday as a cold front comes through.

Cooler and more comfortable Saturday, Sunday and Monday as high pressure give us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.