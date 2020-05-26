Apalachin native prepares for takeoff

(WBNG) -- Apalachin native Douglas Hurley is preparing to make history tomorrow as one of two astronauts on board SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket.

This is the first time SpaceX is launching a manned mission to space, and it marks the first time in nine years a manned mission to space will launch from the United States.

Hurley graduated from Owego Free Academy in 1984, and his former classmate remembers him as being humble, and "everybody's friend."

Shelly Jenkins-Perestam said "I think it's even hard to imagine as a kid, one of your friends is going to be an astronaut! That seems just so far to believe. But he's definitely very bright and he's a man with a lot of integrity and was a kid with a lot of integrity, so you'd definitely think he was going to be something good."

Jenkins-Perestam said she and her husband have stayed in touch with Hurley over the years, and were invited to the launch. Due to the pandemic they are unable to travel to Florida, but will be watching from home.

Hurley's fifth-grade teacher Robin Seward will also be watching the launch from home. Seward attended his previous launches in 2009 and 2011, and said it was an amazing experience. Like Jenkins-Perestam, she was unable to travel due to the pandemic but has been in contact with Hurley's mother.

"He was a great student, he was athletic he was mannerly, he was like a teacher's dream type of kid. You always hope they're successful and they become great husbands and wives and they love their profession. But to have them rise to world news, you just don't expect that," said Seward.

Seward said she will be able to watch Hurley's launch through a special virtual viewing program hosted by two astronauts.

Those invited and unable to attend also received T-shirts that say "Hurley Ground Crew" on the back. Seward shared that Hurley's wife Karen, who is also an astronaut, had everyone send photos wearing the shirts to show him ahead of the launch.

The launch is set for 4:33 p.m. (ET). Robert Behnken will join Hurley as the second astroanut aboard.

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.