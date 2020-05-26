Broome County man arrested for using stolen credit card

(WBNG) -- Authorities in Delaware County say a Broome County man was arrested and charged in an investigation into a burglary Friday.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Dylan J. Katen of Windsor was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th degree, a felony, and the misdemeanor crime of petit larceny.

The sheriff's office says authorities in Broome County learned a stolen credit card was used at a store in Deposit in December. Later, Delaware and Broome authorities discovered Katen had used the card.

Authorities say the card was stolen during a burglary.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says Katen was arraigned via teleconference and released on appearance tickets due to bail reform laws.