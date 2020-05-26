Broome County non-profits band together in time of need

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 Community Response Fund has awarded more than $250,000 in grants.

The fund was created at the end of March to help keep Broome County non-profits financially afloat during this pandemic.

One of the founders of the fund told 12 News it's incredible to see the kind of impact this program has had in such a short amount of time.

"Working alongside the six foundations who so generously worked with the United Way of Broome County to seed this funding opportunity and get the response fund up and running has been amazing," said the group's executive director, LoriAnne Welch.

One of the organization's that received funding, the Whitney Point Preschool and DayCare plans to use its grant on three new hand washing stations, as well as hazard pay for its employees.

DayCare Executive Director Kim Downs said this pandemic has been unlike anything she has ever seen before.

"We closed. We've never closed before in all the years we've been doing this so thirty plus years so we closed for 8 weeks, and now we're slowly reopening," she told 12 News Tuesday.