1 person sent to the hospital following 2-car crash in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) --Emergency crews responded to the scene of a car crash involving two cars around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash happened on the corner of Jennings Street and North Page Avenue in Endicott.

The Broome County Sheriff's office says one person is being taken to the hospital to be evaluated after one car ran a stop sign and hit the other car.

The Endicott Police Department, Endicott Fire Department, Broome County Sheriff's Deputies and Union Volunteer Ambulance responded to the scene.

The scene was clear around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

