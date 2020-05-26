Ford Motors donates 1000 face shields to Chenango Memorial Hospital

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) - Since March, Ford Motor Company has been making and distributing face shields all across the country.

Matthews-Ford of Norwich General Manager Mickey Blanford says Ford employees decided the pandemic was a time to get together and help medical professionals.

Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich was the first local hospital to receive those face shields.

Blanford told 12 News the act of donating was "exciting."

Matthews Ford of Norwich general manager, Mickey Blanford, told 12 News he didn't even know Norwich was in Ford's plans for the face shields.

"Fords got one of the most rural dealer networks so it was nice to see them come to our local community," he says.

It was a donation of 1000 face shields, which significantly increased how many the hospital had.

"They were shocked and surprised at how many they recieved, I think she said there normal stock is about 50 shields and they recieved 1000 in one shipment," Blanford told 12 News.

Hospital Supply Chain Manager Hans Franklin said, "We had no idea this delivery was coming we showed up last week, I'm guessing the beginning of the week and and questioned where four boxes of face shields came from."

"It's been something that is hard to come by working through our systems and our community partners it's been a team effort to get the materials we have so far," he says.