Kopernik Observatory excited about SpaceX launch

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Those at Kopernik Observatory and Science Center shared their excitement with 12 news ahead of Wednesday's SpaceX launch.

The observatory says, Douglas Hurley an astronaut from Apalachin, will be the pilot for the mission. Kopernik says Hurley is one of four astronauts to come from the Southern Tier.

Drew Deskur, the Executive Director of the observatory says all four grew up in the area.

Deskur continues, "Eileen Collins grew up in Elmira, Dan Bursch grew up in Vestal, both retired from the astronaut corp. Doug Wheelock grew up in Windsor, and then Doug Hurley, so they used to call them the Route 17 crew."

Kopernik says Wednesday's mission is a less expensive way to get astronauts into space and will provide more control over future space missions.

"Its giving us an opportunity to have a little more control over, who we send up, when we send it up and for how much we send it up. It's actually going to be a little less expensive for us to do it this way, but also its really for the continuation of the exploration of space," says Deskur.

NASA currently has a goal of sending astronauts back to the moon by 2024.