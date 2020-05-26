(WBNG) -- The Epic Film Guys, a podcast and social media brand, will host their fourth annual Livestream for the Cure to raise money for the Cancer Research Institute

The event hopes to raise $10,000 over the span of five days starting May 27th. It will be a "podcast-a-thon" format, similar to telethons for charities. The Epic Film Guys will welcome special guests such as fellow podcasters and accept donations for the Cancer Research Institute in real time.

This event will be broadcast live from May 27th through the 31st over Twitch at twitch.tv.epicfilmguys.