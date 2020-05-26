Maine-Endwell recognizes seniors with cap and gown pick up party

ENDWELL (WBNG)- The Maine-Endwell school district will be holding a cap and gown pick up party all while social distancing this week.

According to school officials, they said that on Tuesday and Wednesday May 26 and 27 they will be holding a celebration to honor seniors.

They said that seniors can pick up their caps, gowns, and class t-shirts by having their family members drive up and stay in their cars. Students will be divided by alphabetical order.

Families will be able to make a stop at a car decorating station and students will have the opportunity to get their photos taken in front of the district's blue and gold backdrop.

This will be at the high school at 750 Farm to Market Rd in Endwell at the back of the building and it will be from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and then again from 11:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. on both days.