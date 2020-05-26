Maine-Endwell school district makes “difficult decisions” in this year’s budget proposal

(WBNG) -- Effects of the coronavirus can be seen everywhere, including budgets for school districts.



Tuesday evening, Maine-Endwell Central School District held their budget hearing over Zoom, outlining the financial burdens the economic shutdown has given them.



Officials say they were already in a bad situation before the pandemic. They say in their spending plan of a little more than 54 million dollars, tough decisions need to be made now, rather than further burdening the future.



Part of this even involves a 20% staff reduction which will include layoffs and not filling several open positions.



If the budget were to be defeated, they would go to a contingency budget which could likely involve even further reductions.



Voting will take place on June 9th via absentee ballots.



For full details on the district's budget proposal, the full presentation is available here.