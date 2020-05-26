Maine-Endwell seniors acquire cap and gowns by drive-thru

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Maine-Endwell class of 2020 seniors had a chance to get their caps and gowns on Tuesday.

The high school had a drive through set up that consisted of four stations.

The first stop was a car decorating station, staffers of Maine-Endwell painted "Congrats Grad!" on students' cars.

The next station was where they could pick up their caps and gowns and anything they may have ordered from Jostens, they also got their M-E senior T-shirts.

At the third stations students had the opportunity to decorate a tile, these tiles will be used in an outside project to memorialize the class of 2020.

Finally at the fourth station was a Maine-Endwell backdrop, here students could exit their cars and take a picture in their cap and gowns.

Principal Tom Burkhardt says the drive-thru event was "fantastic."

"I just want to say that the students have been great and you dont realize how much we really miss our seniors until we see them face to face in person and its just so exciting, you can see the excitement between our volunteers and staff members as they get to interact with them." said Burkhardt.

The class of 2020 consists of 187 graduating seniors at Maine-Endwell High School.