(WBNG) -- The Master Gardener volunteer plant sale fundraiser, which usually takes place over Memorial Day weekend, has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The plant sale will be held on June 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as well as June 5th from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. To ensure social distancing, individuals who plan to attend must pre-register for a free time slot in advance through this link.

Volunteers will be sanitizing throughout the event and masks are required to be worn at all times. This year, there will be herbs, perennials, shrubs, roses and ornamental grasses and more. There will be volunteers available for growing and planting advice, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own carts and wagons.

For more, visit their website or call 607-772-8953.