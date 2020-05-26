Mid-summer heat doesn’t last too much longer

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Mild. Wind: S 3-8 Low: 60-67

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Warm and a bit muggy. Wind: S 5-10 High: 78-83

Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10 Low: 60-65

Forecast Discussion:

A warm night is ahead but we should stay dry for the most part with lows in the 60s. There is a small chance of an isolated evening shower or storm.



Wednesday won’t be quite as hot. Sun and clouds are expected with highs still in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows Wednesday stay in the 60s again.

By Thursday we’ll see our rain and thunder chances increase to 60%. It stays muggy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Our weather remains warm and summer-like Friday. A jump in temperatures is expected to around 80. More widespread rain and possibly some thunder are expected. The chance of precipitation is 60%,

By Saturday, a cool-down settles in. Highs Saturday reach in the low and mid 70s under partly sunny skies. Sunday looks cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. Cool weather remains in place Monday and next Tuesday, too. Highs each day are expected to be in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.