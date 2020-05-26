Noah Farrelly’s legacy runs on with personalized sneaker ID tags to promote young runner safety

(WBNG) -- One Binghamton mother is working to increase the safety of local runners with sneaker identification tags in memory of her son.

Binghamton High School graduate Noah Farrelly died back in December of 2018 after getting hit by a car while running while at school at Stonybrook University.

A horrific day where you would want to comfort your child, for his mother Bridgette Farrelly, "Because Noah was alone and not carrying any identification at the time, it took the authorities nearly nine hours to contact us to let us know what had happened to our son."

It's an experience she remembers like it was yesterday.

"As a mother, it was absolutely heartbreaking to imagine my son alone and trying to fight for his life and the people who were caring for him couldn't comfort him or encourage him calling him by his name," she explained.

Years later, however, the Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund is providing personalized sneaker identification tags to hundreds of runners in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference, which Noah was a part of.

"If anything should happen to them their families would be spared the awful experience of having their child be alone and unidentified," explained Farrelly.

It's a project she thinks Noah would be proud to have his name on.

"I think he'd be really happy to know that because of him there's a lot of good that we're able to do and he's going to be help keep other kids who run safe."

The tags were distributed to several local STAC school track teams, providing identification for more than 200 students.

The memorial fund also works to spread Noah's story and emphasize the important of road safety for young runners.

The Virtual Noah Farrelly Walk and Run is coming up on June 14, 2020 and provides money for projects the memorial fund works on like this one.