Pizza Hut honors class of 2020

(WBNG/CNN)- Starting on Tuesday, Pizza Hut announced they will be honoring the class of 2020 with free pizzas.

According to their Twitter page and website, they said they are partnering with America's Dairy Farmers to give away over 500,000 pizzas.

Seniors will be able to receive one free medium one-topping pizza through their Pizza Hut Grad party's website and sign into or create their rewards account.

The giveaway ends on May 28 but the coupons can be redeemed online through June 4.