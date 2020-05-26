Sheriff’s Office investigating graffiti in Delaware County

HAMDEN, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says it needs the public's help with an investigation into vandalism to the Hamden Covered Bridge and a road sign.

The sheriff's office says graffiti was spotted on the bridge on May 21. The names "Jake" and "Dylan" are written in orange and black paint.

Authorities say an investigation revealed the bridge was vandalized on at least two separate occasions in "recent weeks."

Graffiti on the road sign has been removed and the removal process for the graffiti on the bridge began Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding the graffiti is asked to contact Deputy Tyler McAteer at at 607-832-5555.