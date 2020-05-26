Southern Tier Tuesdays: Happy Tails No Kill Animal Shelter

(WBNG) -- Happy Tails No Kill Animal Shelter is this week's winner of Southern Tier Tuesdays two thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Happy Tails has had to cancel all major fundraising events. Some events will be moved to an online platform, such as their virtual Paw La Palooza, which is a celebration of animals during the last week of June. There will be contests, informational videos and fun projects for children on their Facebook page.

Happy Tails will use this two thousand dollar grant to build an outdoor area with a fence for their animals so they can play outside every day. For more information, visit their website or call 570-485-9750.