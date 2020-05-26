SUNY Broome starts Student Emergency Fund for expenses outside of college tuition

(WBNG) -- SUNY Broome officials say they're trying to help students in a time when many have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

In response to many students struggling, the Student Emergency Fund is working to help students a little differently.

"Many of our students qualify for full federal or state financial aid. However, that pays for tuition, it pays for fees," said Broome Community College Foundation Executive Director Cathy Williams.

However, students are facing more costs than just tuition fees. Williams says most SUNY Broome students work, with many students having families to support at home.

With 87 percent of students having documented financial need, sometimes making the choice between school and personal expenses isn't an easy one.

"If you have to make decisions about, 'Am I going to feed my family,' or, 'Am I going to stay enrolled in college,'" said Williams. "For many, the answer is simply, 'I can't do both.'"

Students will be able to apply for up to $500 in emergency funds. That money can be spent on food, rent, childcare, transportation, technology for distance learning, and other general personal expenses.

The BCC Foundation is currently working to raise the funds for students. The SUNY Impact Foundation is also stepping up to help, promising to match every dollar donated to the fund, up to $50,000. Both foundations say they have a simple goal in mind during these tough times.

"Not only to support our students and their families, but ensure that they can continue with their education, and complete, finish, graduate, and get a job," said Williams.

Williams says more information on how students can apply will be coming soon. If you would like to learn more about the Student Emergency Fund and donate, you can head to this link.