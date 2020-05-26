‘Thanks from Above’: Old warplanes to take flight, honor essential workers above Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- The National Warplane Museum will hold a flyover to honor essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic over the Southern Tier.

The flyover is scheduled for June 6 at 10 a.m. The event is titled, "Thanks from Above."

Specific locations for the flyover will be released at a later date, the National Warplane Museum says.

A Douglas C-47 and a P-51 Mustang will participate in the flight.

The Warplane Museum says its fortunate to have essential workers during the pandemic.

“We are incredibly honored to take part in yet another flyover mission to show forth our gratitude and support to those on the frontlines," says Director of Flight Operations at the National Warplane Museum Todd Cameron.

The museum asks all individuals viewing the planes when they flyover to maintain social-distancing rules.