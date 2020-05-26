Town of Chenango Zoning Board holding public hearing about proposed cell pone tower

TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) -- A meeting will be held by the Town of Chenango Zoning Board of Appeals Tuesday at 7 p.m. to discuss the proposed plans for a cellphone tower coming to Brotzman Road.

According to the town website, Airosmith Inc., the agent for New Cingular Wireless, PCS, LLC, applied for a permit to construct and operate a wireless telecommunications tower at 735 Brotzman Road, which is located in an agricultural district.

The meeting will be held via Zoom. Click here to join. The meeting ID is: 862 3151 3116 and password: 600374.

