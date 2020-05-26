Town of Maine man, woman given felony-drug charges after narcotics bust

Town of Maine man, woman given felony-drug charges after narcotics bustUpdated
TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- Two people were arrested following a drug bust in the town of Maine Friday, authorities say.
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force says 33-year-old Matthew F. Zimmer and 39-year-old Samantha K. Cyr, both from the town of Maine, were charged in the bust.
Zimmer has been charged with the following:
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 4th degree, a class C felony
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 5th degree, a class D felony
- Two counts of using criminally using drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree, class A misdemeanors
Cyr has been charged with the following:
- Three counts of criminal poession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, class B felonies
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 4th degree, a class C felony
- Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor
The task force says investigators found around two ounces of crystal methamphetamine, around fives grams of psilocybin mushrooms, cash, digital scales and drug packaging materials at a location on Walnut Avenue.
Police say Zimmer and Cyr were released on appearance tickets and scheduled to appear in the Town of Maine Court later.