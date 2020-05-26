 Skip to Content

Town of Maine man, woman given felony-drug charges after narcotics bust

Updated
Last updated today at 4:57 pm
4:54 pm Crime, Local News, News, Top Stories
Drug Bust Graphic

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- Two people were arrested following a drug bust in the town of Maine Friday, authorities say.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force says 33-year-old Matthew F. Zimmer and 39-year-old Samantha K. Cyr, both from the town of Maine, were charged in the bust.

Zimmer has been charged with the following:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 4th degree, a class C felony
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 5th degree, a class D felony
  • Two counts of using criminally using drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree, class A misdemeanors

Cyr has been charged with the following:

  • Three counts of criminal poession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, class B felonies
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 4th degree, a class C felony
  • Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor

The task force says investigators found around two ounces of crystal methamphetamine, around fives grams of psilocybin mushrooms, cash, digital scales and drug packaging materials at a location on Walnut Avenue.

Police say Zimmer and Cyr were released on appearance tickets and scheduled to appear in the Town of Maine Court later.

Author Profile Photo

WBNG

Related Articles

Skip to content