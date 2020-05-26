Town of Maine man, woman given felony-drug charges after narcotics bust

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- Two people were arrested following a drug bust in the town of Maine Friday, authorities say.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force says 33-year-old Matthew F. Zimmer and 39-year-old Samantha K. Cyr, both from the town of Maine, were charged in the bust.

Zimmer has been charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 4th degree, a class C felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 5th degree, a class D felony

Two counts of using criminally using drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree, class A misdemeanors

Cyr has been charged with the following:

Three counts of criminal poession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, class B felonies

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 4th degree, a class C felony

Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor

The task force says investigators found around two ounces of crystal methamphetamine, around fives grams of psilocybin mushrooms, cash, digital scales and drug packaging materials at a location on Walnut Avenue.

Police say Zimmer and Cyr were released on appearance tickets and scheduled to appear in the Town of Maine Court later.