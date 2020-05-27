Afton Fair postponed until 2021

AFTON (WBNG)- Another local summer event has been canceled for this year.

On Tuesday night, the Afton Fairboard announced on the Afton Fair Facebook page that the 131st Afton Fair has been canceled for 2020 and will be postponed until 2021.

The Afton Fairboard said the decision was based on the uncertainty of the reopening of New York State.

In a statement they said, "Hearts breaking and saddened souls... The Afton Fairboard is sad to announce The 131st Afton Fair is being postponed until 2021. Unfortunately with no guidance from the State and the Fair being only 43 days until the opening day and so much uncertainty the Fairboard feels this is the only option. We thank you for your continued support and we will be back even stronger in 2021. Stay safe and healthy during these trying times. We look forward to seeing everyone in 2021."

The 2020 Afton Fair was originally scheduled for July 9 to July 12.