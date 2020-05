HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- Animal Adventure Park says it will open its gates to foot traffic on Saturday.

As a result, Animal Adventure says the drive-thru safari will be closed until June 4.

NOTICE: CLOSEDThe Drive Thru Zoo experience will be closed until next Thursday 6/4, as we prepare for reopening to foot traffic Saturday 5/30!Stay tuned for updated information regarding our changes! Posted by Animal Adventure Park on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

The parks says more information will be announced later and called the move "good news."