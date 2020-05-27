Another warm, muggy day

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and muggy. A slight chance of a few late day showers. 0-.10" 20%High 82 (78-84) Wind S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 62 (60-66) Wind S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.10” 60% High 74 (72-78) Wind S 10-15 G20 mph

Warm and muggy again Wednesday along with a mix of sun and clouds.

We've bumped the chance of showers up Thursday. This chance of showers continues Thursday night.

Showers and thunderstorms Friday as a cold front comes through.

Cooler and more comfortable for the remainder of the forecast as high pressure give us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

