Body recovered from the Chenango River

SHERBURNE (WBNG) - After about 3 hours of searching the waters of the Chenango River in the village of Sherburne, New York State Police recovered a body.

They received a call at around 5 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a person who went under and never resurfaced.

New York State Police, the village of Sherburne Police Department, Chenango County Bureau of Fire and Sherburrne Fire and North Norwich Fire rushed to the scene near State Route 80 and County Route 23 in the village of Sherburne.

The New York State Underwater Recovery Team and divers and an air boat from the Chenango County Bureau of Fire searched the river and the surrounding area.

They located the body at around 8 p.m.

