Broome County Landfill to resume collecting hazardous wastes June 3

TOWN OF NANTICOKE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Landfill will resume collecting household-hazardous waste and electronics in June.

County residents may begin dropping off their waste and electronics on June 3. Drop off hours will be from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Additionally, the residential compost giveback program will resume the same day.

The drop-off days were oringinally suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone at the landfill is required to wear a mask.

