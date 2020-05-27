Broome County reports 5, previously unknown COVID-19 deaths

Broome County May 27 coronavirus update

Coronavirus numbers and discrepancies:

(WBNG) -- On Wednesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar reported five more people have died from the coronavirus than what was previously reported.

He says previous updates did not include these numbers due to communications issues from the New York State Department of Health to the county health office.

County officials say they are "doing their best" to ensure the information they have aligns with information from the state.

The unreported deceased were four females and one male. All were at least 70-years-old.

Including the previously unreported dead, the total number of deaths in the county is 41.

Additionally, Garnar reports there are 145 active cases of the coronavirus and 341 people have recovered.

To see where cases are located in the county, click here.

Willow Point

Garnar announced 38 Willow Point Nursing Home residents tested positive for COVID-19, Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the county reported 27 residents and 17 staff members tested positive for the virus.

Garnar says he is unsure how many staff members have tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, but says he "thinks" at least one person has recovered.

There are about 250 residents at Willow Point nursing home.

Mask distribution

Thursday is the last day masks will be handed out at the Broome County Senior Center at 2801 Wayne St. in Endicott.

Masks will be handed out from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for persons 70 years of age or older.

Anyone who needs a mask after Thursday may contact the Senior Center for assistance.