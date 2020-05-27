Could there be some frost in the forecast?





Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Wind: S 6-12 Low: 60-67

Thursday: Partial sun. 40% chance of scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Muggy. Wind: S/SE 7-14G20 High: 72-78

Thursday Night: 40% chance of showers. Warm and muggy. Wind: S 4-9 Low: 64-69

Forecast Discussion:



Quiet weather lingers tonight and we will remain mild with lows under variable cloudy to cloudy skies staying in the 60s.

Thursday turns more unsettled – but far from a washout. The chance of showers will increase to 40%. A thunderstorm is also possible. Temperatures stay in the 70s and it remains muggy. More showers and muggy weather are on tap Thursday night. Lows stay in the 60s.

Widespread showers are expected to develop Friday. Depending on how much sunshine, and resultant instability that builds as a result, some storms could possibly turn strong to severe. The SPC has our area in a MARGINAL risk of severe weather. MARGINAL is a 1 out of 5, with 1 bring the lowest risk. A jump in temperatures is expected to around 80. The chance of precipitation is 80%. It remains muggy with lowering mugginess overnight behind the front for Saturday.

By Saturday, a cool-down settles in. Highs Saturday reach in the low and mid 70s under partly sunny skies. A couple isolated showers are possible. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday and Monday will be cool with highs possibly struggling to 60. High pressure to our west keeps dry, cool air in place from Canada and if skies clear overnight, both nights there is a small chance of some frost. We will monitor this potential for you. Sunday is June 1. Overnight lows look to be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures moderate into the 60s. Both days look dry at times time. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 40s to near 50.