Endicott Police Department K9 Retires

ENDICOTT (WBNG)- A K9 from the Endicott Police Department has ended her duties and is now retired.

According to the Endicott Fire Department's Facebook page, they said K9 Tarah is retiring. Tarah was born on November 17, 2007 at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Service Dog Training Centre in Bowden, Alberta Canada.

They said Tarah was purchased and trained for the Endicott Police Department by the Southern Tier Police Canine Association Incorporated. Tarah assisted in over 875 arrests and put smiles on the faces of people who were going through tough situations.

She received many certifications including, Advanced Narcotics Detection and Tracking with New York State.

She passed multiple consecutive certifications with the United States Police Canine Association as a Narcotics Detection Dog and the Advanced Narcotics Detection Dog with Person Scan with the Eastern Police Canine Association, to just name a few.







