Endicott Village Board holds executive meeting

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - Village leaders met over Zoom Wednesday night to discuss the latest developments for the proposed lithium ion battery recycling facility.

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson told 12 News that during the 2-hour meeting, most of which was held in Executive Session, the Village attorney "explained that the Department of Environmental Conservation and SungEel Americas MCC are working on the new information they received."

This comes 6 days after a letter from the DEC to SungEel that called for further investigation into chemicals that may be processed at the plant.

SungEel Americas MCC is the company wanting to open the facility.

