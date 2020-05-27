 Skip to Content

Evolution of the spacesuit: What’s changed?

Modern Space Suits
Astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken in their contemporary spacesuits

(WBNG) -- At 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, SpaceX will launch its Crew Dragon spacecraft into space.

On board, is Apalachin native Douglas Hurley, who will pilot the spacecraft after it launches on its Demo-2 mission. He will be joined by astronaut Robert Behnken.

Throughout the years, the design of an astronaut's spacesuit has changed.

From the iconic suit Neil Armstrong in wore in 1969 to the movie-esque suits Hurley and Behnken will wear, the design has modernized.

Check out the following PDF from NASA that discusses the suit's design over the decades.

