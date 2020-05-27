Experience the Roberson museum virtually

(WBNG) -- Although visitors can't physically attend the Roberson Museum and Science Center during the pandemic, the museum is still educating the community virtually.

The Roberson holds virtual live tours every Tuesday on their Instagram and Facebook pages which only last around 15 minutes. If you miss one of the tours, they can easily be found on their YouTube channel.

"We cover a range of topics," Natalie Shoemaker, the Marketing and Events Coordinator at the Roberson says. "This tuesday, I'm doing a whole tour and discussion on the pronunciation of Roberson debate. We're trying to enhance the history and get people interactive."

On Thursday's the Roberson also holds Zoom classes at 11:00 a.m. which Shoemaker describes as engaging coding, art and science classes for adults or children.

Coming up in September, the Roberson will also hold RoberCon. Tickets for RoberCon are on sale now. Visit their website here for more information.