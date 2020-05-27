Experts worry COVID-19 concerns are causing a drop in child vaccinations

(WBNG) -- Parents in the Southern Tier are split on whether they should bring their children in for vaccines during the pandemic, while experts are stressing the importance of talking with your child's doctor before altering their vaccination schedule.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccinations are down nearly across the board this year in children under 2-years-old.

The study says the decrease is likely due to concern among parents about taking their kids to the doctor's office during the pandemic.

Kayla Rigdon is a mother of two who lives in Port Crane, she says after talking with her doctor, she decided to hold off until her kids return to school to get them vaccinated.

"I didn't want to take them in in the middle of all of this and create a potential point of exposure for them," she says. "They're not around anybody right now except for the immediate family that is in the house it's not like they've had multiple points of exposure such as school activities."

Dr. David Carter, pediatrician at Broome Pediatric's says Rigdon is not alone. He says many parents are afraid that a trip to the doctor's may expose their child to COVID-19.

"Data has come in that has shown that a lot of well visits and routine maintenance have gone down across the board and that includes childhood vaccines," he says.

Dr. Carter says this concerns him not because of the coronavirus, but because it increases the risk of future outbreaks of other diseases that are currently under control.

"Measles is highly contagious and we do know that nationally when rates of vaccination goes down with measles that the rates of measles go up for sure," he says "We almost think that's going to happen, it's not a matter of if but when."

Kerry Gallagher is a mother as well. She is raising her kids in Binghamton and decided to go forward with having them vaccinated during the crisis.

"We were taken immediately back to an appointment room, no time in the waiting room and everyone was wearing masks," she says "We were never at any time exposed to another patient."

Gallagher says she wasn't concerned about her children being exposed during a trip to the doctor's office.

"COVID patients aren't filling the rooms of pediatricians offices, there are protocols and procedures put in place," she says.

In cases like Kayla Rigdon's, she says her doctor decided that it was safe for her to wait.

"They didn't really need to get the vaccines right then and there, they just reminded me that my oldest does need her vaccines before my she goes to kindergarten," she says.

Dr. Carter stresses the importance of reaching out to your doctor for advice about your own child's vaccination schedule before deciding to skip a shot.

"Reach out to your primary care doctor and see what they're doing to alleviate this issue," he says. "We're all here for the safety of our children obviously so there are ways we can work around these safety concerns like driving in,"

Dr. Carter says even though the spotlight is currently on the coronavirus, when it comes to your child's health it's important to not let that focus get too narrow.

"These other illnesses we give vaccines for are still very important and they can still come back," he says. "That can be a concern and put your child at risk."