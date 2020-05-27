Meet Douglas Hurley, the local astronaut

(WBNG) -- On Wednesday, Apalachin native and astronaut Douglas Hurley will make history as SpaceX attempts to send its first manned mission to space.

The mission is called Demo-2, and will send Hurley and fellow astronaut Robert Behnken on SpaceX's Crew Dragon Spacecraft. This marks the first time in nearly a decade humans will be sent to space from United States soil.

Before Hurley was making history in space, he attended Owego Free Academy and graduated in the class of 1984.

According to NASA, he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Tulane University in 1988. Following college, Hurley joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he was a fighter pilot and test pilot. He retired from the Marines after serving over 24 years.

Hurley was selected as an Astronaut in 2000.

In an interview with 12 News, Hurley's former 5th grade teacher Robin Seward shared Behnken was alongside him in that class, where the two also met their future wives.

Hurley piloted two spaceflights prior to this SpaceX mission. His first spaceflight was as a pilot on STS-127. His second came two years later in July 2011, piloting STS-135.

Hurley's wife, Karen Nyberg is a retired astronaut. The two have a 10-year old son named Jack.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft is set to launch at 4:33 p.m. 12 News will livestream the launch on its Facebook page starting at 4:20 p.m.