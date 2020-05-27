Pedaling through the pandemic: how bicycle shops are trying to meet the high demand of bike sales

(WBNG) -- As bicycle sales surge across the country, local shops are feeling the impact as more people go outside for a spin.

With a higher demand of bicycles, suppliers have seen a shortage recently. This means shops like Chenango Point Cycles in Binghamton have to switch gears to keep up on business.

"There are some areas where we're struggling to get some inventory and to fill in our bike stock," said Chenango Point Cycles owner, Anthony Folk. "But we do what we can to kind of mitigate that, whether it's a slightly different kind of bike or brand of bike."

Folk says around the middle of March to early April is when he saw a spike in sales at his store. He believes it was partially due to regular cyclists getting out while the weather was nice, but it was also around the same time the state shut down due to the pandemic and people were cooped up inside of their homes.

"We've got people… they can't access a gym anymore and they wanted to pick up cycling, or families in general that feel they have some time now to spend outside with one another, but away from people…socially distant," said Folk.

One customer who was getting his bike repaired says he bikes a minimum 20 miles every day. He says while he considers himself an avid cyclist, he found himself wanting to get out more than usual because he felt his body getting stiff from sitting down at his home desk all day for work.

"I've been cycling for 40 years now," said Scott Fitchett from Kirkwood. "I'm a teacher and school closed around March 15, so I've been out on the road since then."

While many businesses either have to remain fully or partially closed, Anthony Folk says he's happy he can keep his business going, even if that means struggling to keep up with the demand.