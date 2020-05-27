Perdue files more than $1.5 million lawsuit against Maines Paper and Food Service

CONKLIN (WBNG) - More bad news for financially troubled Maines Paper and Food Service.

According to court documents filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York, Perdue Farms Inc. filed a lawsuit against the company for breach of contract on May 15, 2020.

Perdue argues Maines owes them the money for 29 outstanding and past due invoices for deliveries. Most of those deliveries took place in late February.

The lawsuit comes less than two months after the company told hundreds of employees they were being let go in a temporary plant lay-off.

Then in a letter dated May 10th, just five days before the lawsuit, Maines told employees a large portion of the business would be permanently closing, going on to find a buyer or the money to keep that part of the operation running due to the pandemic.

According to the letter, the company terminated employees who are not needed in the "winding down" of the operation of the "Broadline" business, located at 101 Broome Corporate Parkway in Conklin.

In the court documents, Perdue says they did business with Maines for nearly 10 years. They also contend that Maines ceased operating the portion of its business relevant to the complaint. They also say they hadn't heard from Maines since filing the suit.

12 News is waiting for a response from Maines.