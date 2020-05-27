Southern Tier veterinary practices prepare for full re-openings

(WBNG) – A few days after Governor Andrew Cuomo gave veterinary practices in New York State the green light to start re-opening more fully, veterinarians here in the Southern Tier are making sure they have all their safety protocols.

Veterinary care was considered an essential service in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many practices across the state have been operating curbside care, which allows doctors to treats pets while limiting the number of people inside the building.

Dr. Diane Wittner is the co-owner of Fur and Feathers Veterinary care, and told 12 News the practice is closely following guidelines listed under the New York State Forward plan.

These guidelines include limiting clients in the building, screening staff and clients upon arrival, logging cleaning routines, and enforcing social distancing.

Over in Vestal, the Vestal Veterinary Hospital is taking similar measures to enforce a safe experience.

“We also have implemented a medication pick-up window for clients so that they necessarily don't have to come into the building,” said Dr. Sara Shafer, an associate veterinarian. “These are trying times and we're all doing our very best.”

Dr. Shafer said the practice will start taking appointments like wellness check-ups, rather than solely focusing on emergency services which they and many other practices had previously done before Cuomo’s announcement.

Some pet owners, like Blake McCabe, have expressed their desire to get back to in-person vet visits.

“We live with our animals so we obviously have a better understanding of the nuances of their behavior,” McCabe said. “People always talk about stressed an animal gets when they go to the vet, how they don’t want to go. The owners get stressed, too.”

Dr. Wittner told 12 News there is no exact time frame to when her practice will allow regular walk-ins to Fur and Feathers, choosing to take it one day at a time.