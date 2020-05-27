TechWorks! discusses local contributions to aviation and space travel ahead of SpaceX Launch

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With astronaut and Apalachin native Doug Hurley heading into space in the coming days, TechWorks! is discussing Binghamton's major role in developing modern aviation and space travel.

It all started when Edwin Link was sitting on an organ bellow during lunch. Someone told him a joke, he laughed, and when the bellows moved, Link says it simulated the feeling of flying.

That's where everything took off. Link used the simple bellow technology to develop a flight simulator that would go on to train thousands of pilots and astronauts.

"It's said that of all the simulations for visuals and simulators they've tried, NASA has said this is the one they like the best," said Susan Sherwood, executive director of the Center for Technology and Innovation, better known as TechWorks!.

TechWorks! is currently home to the Apollo Mission Simulator and Lunar Module. It was constructed in hanger two at the Binghamton Airport back in the 1960's. Without it, astronauts wouldn't have been able to get around in space.

"You needed to know how to navigate by the stars. There is no GPS in space, there will be no GPS in space, so you really had to get pretty good to understand where the stars are and how you flew threw them," said Sherwood.

By taking the components of a musical instrument and turning it into technology that would eventually launch a man to the moon, Sherwood says, is a testament to the ingenuity of the Southern Tier.

"How did so few people invent so much? We are a remarkably creative community that has led the way in technologies in aviation, not just simulating flight, but actually making things fly," said Sherwood.

Sherwood says the Apollo Mission Simulator is currently on loan from the Smithsonian Institution for reconstruction and restoration. TechWorks! is looking to return it to it's original condition.